Democrats care about the working class.

Keep that tiresome trope in mind when you read this take from Obama bro Tommy Vietor:

Who would have predicted that Tommy Vietor would tweet something so amazingly, jaw-droppingly awful at a time like this?

To be fair, Tommy’s just quoting Sarah Lazarus’ piece. But … that’s the blurb he chose to single out. So, yeah. Tommy Vietor is a grade-A douchebag.

See, that’s the thing. We’re not sure rethinking this would accomplish anything. Because Tommy conceived that tweet, thought about it, and decided to share it.

His judgment is … not good. Seriously, it sucks:

Put the shovel down, Tommy.

This is how liberal elitists truly feel about regular Americans.

