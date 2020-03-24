You know what this COVID19 cluster needs? A voice of reason. And who better to provide that voice than MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

Here she is warning against giving oxygen to bad faith actors who might be using the COVID19 crisis to spread misinformation and lies:

Hello, Rachel Maddow. Have you met Rachel Maddow?

Trending

To be fair, MSNBC misquoted Chris Hayes. But … that doesn’t really help Maddow’s credibility, does it?

We literally cannot with people like Rachel Maddow.

Apparently.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Donald TrumpliesmininformationMSNBCrachel maddowTruth