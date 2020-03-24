Last night, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offered up a lame attempt at explaining why Senate Dems were blocking a COVID19 relief bill that Schumer had formerly described as “bipartisan”:

GOP Sen. John Cornyn didn’t seem terribly interested in or convinced by Schumer’s explanation:

For what it’s worth, mogul Mark Cuban wasn’t terribly interested in or convinced by any of that. He just wants Congress to quit screwing around and do their “f*cking job”:

If we may, we’d like to point out that the Democrats’ conduct has been far worse than that of the Republicans. Also, with regard to buybacks and bonuses:

But Cuban’s basic point stands: businesses are struggling and people are suffering and we literally cannot afford for Congress to play stupid political games.

