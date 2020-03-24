Last night, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer offered up a lame attempt at explaining why Senate Dems were blocking a COVID19 relief bill that Schumer had formerly described as “bipartisan”:

We voted no on the McConnell-GOP bill because among other problems it includes huge bailouts without protections for people and workers and without accountability, and because it shortchanges our hospitals and healthcare workers who need our help. These changes need to be made. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 22, 2020

GOP Sen. John Cornyn didn’t seem terribly interested in or convinced by Schumer’s explanation:

Blah blah blah https://t.co/zkJ1fsKMGc — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) March 23, 2020

For what it’s worth, mogul Mark Cuban wasn’t terribly interested in or convinced by any of that. He just wants Congress to quit screwing around and do their “f*cking job”:

The economy is crashing and people are getting sick and dying because you 2 hard dicks think your agendas are bigger than the health and future of the American people. They are not. There is no perfect deal. TIME IS OUR ENEMY. Get this done today ! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) March 24, 2020

If we may, we’d like to point out that the Democrats’ conduct has been far worse than that of the Republicans. Also, with regard to buybacks and bonuses:

Mark is 100% right and that dismissive tweet was terrible communication by Cornyn, but it is worth noting that the Senate bill already bans buybacks until any loans are paid back and limits executive pay. https://t.co/OWvhatucec — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 24, 2020

But Cuban’s basic point stands: businesses are struggling and people are suffering and we literally cannot afford for Congress to play stupid political games.

normally you bash our President and I ignore you, but you are right – they are not looking out for us at all. — Pro-Life #MAGA (@Trump_Videos) March 24, 2020