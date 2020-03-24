Life in the time of COVID19 is pretty crazy, but apparently for some, it’s crazier.

Take CNN Opinion writer Jeff Yang, who recently experienced something truly awful on a trip to the grocery store:

Hmmm.

 

We’re not saying he made it up, but …

Hey, we didn’t say it.

That’s definitely convenient.

Forgive us for being a little skeptical. It’s not our fault so many progs lie about stuff like this!

It’s not just anyone who can get love from the likes of Shaun King:

And we know King has lots of personal experience perpetuating dealing with racism.

Plus, if you can Cheri Jacobus to chime in, you know it was all worth it:

Yep. Totally worth it.

