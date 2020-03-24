Nancy Pelosi doesn’t seem to think there’s anything with stuffing a bunch of non-COVID19-related pork into her COVID19 relief bill:

You can tell just by the look on her face that Nancy Pelosi doesn’t even buy what she’s selling. So why the hell should we?

Bret Baier sure doesn’t seem to be buying it:

His one-emoji response is actually far kinder a response than Pelosi deserves. But Baier is nothing if not a class act.

Through. Her. Teeth.

***

