Earlier today, Reagan Battalion posted a reminder of what Democrats are blocking with their COVID19 relief partisan gamesmanship:

Here is what @SenSchumer and @SpeakerPelosi are blocking: $1,200-PP, $2,400-Couple, $500-Child

$250 Billion-Unemployment Insurance

$350 B-Small Business Loan Program

$100 B-Hospitals

$11 B-Vaccines

$4.5 B-CDC

$20 B-Veterans Healthcare

$12 B-K12 Education

$5 B-FEMA

$10 B-Airports pic.twitter.com/MTuUh0ESXt — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 23, 2020

MSNBC host and conspiracy theorist Joy Reid took issue with that:

.@ReaganBattalion forgot to mention the $500 billion Mnuchin slush fund, from which he could hand out money like a Gilded Age Santa, to Republican donors and allies or even to Donald Trump's companies, without any disclosure until after the 2020 election. https://t.co/h95wx4TxyS https://t.co/WmVDOMSHSo — Joy Reid (@JoyAnnReid) March 23, 2020

What Joy forgot to mention is that Pelosi and the Democrats’ bill contains the same kind of language.

MSNBC host spreading complete misinformation to cover for Dems holding economy hostage. 1) Almost same type of loan program is in Dem bill giving Mnuchin same authority just w less $: https://t.co/Rajow91Buo

2) Loans aren't targeted to specific companies: https://t.co/6zINnzFxle https://t.co/r2AGVUjozE — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 23, 2020

+ This is pure bull**t. The Democratic bill gives the same power to Mnuchin over the same money. The text of the Democratic and Republican bills are attached bellow, they are identical! @JoyAnnReid is willing to starve children to help Pelosi! https://t.co/SAqp7HAxWz pic.twitter.com/OiPhS2rTLG — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) March 23, 2020

Whatever it takes.

That's right. The same language that Democrats claim sets up a #TrumpSlushFund is in the Pelosi bill. What absolute scumbags Democrats are. If I were one of the people who latched on to that hashtag, I'd be pissed at how Dems lied to me. — RBe (@RBPundit) March 23, 2020

***

