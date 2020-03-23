Earlier today, Reagan Battalion posted a reminder of what Democrats are blocking with their COVID19 relief partisan gamesmanship:

MSNBC host and conspiracy theorist Joy Reid took issue with that:

What Joy forgot to mention is that Pelosi and the Democrats’ bill contains the same kind of language.

Whatever it takes.

***

