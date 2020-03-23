In case you missed it, Senate Dems voted once again to block the COVID19 relief bill from advancing:

For what it’s worth, S.E. Cupp thinks this is a bad look — for Democrats and Republicans:

Is it? For both parties, you say?

She blew it up in order to stuff in a bunch of irrelevant bullsh*t. There’s a bad look here, S.E., but it’s Pelosi and Democrats who are wearing it. And you, too.

