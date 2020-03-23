In case you missed it, Senate Dems voted once again to block the COVID19 relief bill from advancing:

🚨PROCEDURAL MOTION FAILS AGAIN … SENATE DEMOCRATS again voted down a procedural motion, 49-46, as they say they are still negotiating with the TRUMP administration over the coronavirus bill — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) March 23, 2020

For what it’s worth, S.E. Cupp thinks this is a bad look — for Democrats and Republicans:

This is a bad look, Congress. For both parties. https://t.co/eDlOz5hUSk — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) March 23, 2020

Is it? For both parties, you say?

Man, both-sidesism just came roaring back in a hurry. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 23, 2020

This isn't a "both sides" thing https://t.co/X1zqDONPIx — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) March 23, 2020

It’s really just a bad look for 1 party. — L Peezy (@WHLPJr) March 23, 2020

Really not sure how we both parties this — it's a procedural vote so they can get to a final. There really is no possible explanation for Democrats move besides politics. — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) March 23, 2020

There is no “both sides” TP here -Senate passed the House bill after House made technical (not structural) changes -POTUS is working with D/R Govs, even getting praise from Ds like Cuomo & Newsom Ds & Rs in Senate had agreement in place… and Pelosi blew it up Call THAT out https://t.co/K1MvxR0Tar — Meech (@michi83) March 23, 2020

She blew it up in order to stuff in a bunch of irrelevant bullsh*t. There’s a bad look here, S.E., but it’s Pelosi and Democrats who are wearing it. And you, too.

Pretty shameful mindset SE. — Wittorical (@Wittorical) March 23, 2020

Bad look? Both parties? Come on, you can't be serious? — Max Q ⚡ (@Randy_Shannon) March 23, 2020

Bullsh*t SE. Dems killed a bipartisan bill to push pork for solar corporations and abortion. You don't have to always do the CNN "both sides horseshi*t. Be f*cking better. Wtf happened to you? — Harold Stickeehands (@StickeeNotes) March 23, 2020