If you’re fed up with Democratic politicians using the COVID19 crisis to score cheap political points, well, we’ve got some bad news for you.

Democratic politicians are determined to keep it up.

And AOC’s right there at the front of the brigade, waving the torch:

.@AOC "And it's actually a fascinating progressive moment, because what it's shown is that all of these issues have never been about how are you going to pay for it. It's never been about whether we have the capacity to do these things or if the logistics have worked out… pic.twitter.com/kkXaIbn2hq — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 22, 2020

…All of these excuses that we have been given as to why we cannot treat people humanely have suddenly gone up in smoke. And what has been revealed is that all of these issues were really about a lack of political will and who you deemed worthy to be in an emergency or not… — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 22, 2020

…Because to me in New York city, the highest rates of homelessness since the great depression has been in emergency for a very long time, and we have had to have been pushing for housing as a human right for a very long time… — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 22, 2020

…Now that we are experiencing everybody who's threatened by the uncertainty of this moment, everyone's realizing, wait, we are all in this together… — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 22, 2020

…and that applies not just to issues of, of economic prosperity, but it also applies to issues of criminal justice, of civil rights, of human rights." — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 22, 2020

.@AOC explains how all of our issues are connected JUST by what's happened in the past 2 weeks "and if we handle this with bold moral leadership and make sure we abolish these systems of injustice, abolish these systems of class warfare" pic.twitter.com/TnMl2fb3Ny — People for Bernie (@People4Bernie) March 22, 2020

What part of telling bald-faced lies about political opponents constitutes “bold moral leadership,” we wonder.

In any event, we fail to understand what we’re supposed to find so inspiring about this “fascinating progressive moment.” If anything, it’s shown us that progressives don’t understand how to handle a crisis and hope that lame platitudes and pie-in-the-sky promises will cure what ails us.

FFS. She thinks we can just pass 2 trillion dollar stimulus bills every month and everyone gets a pony. https://t.co/xxPmTttZAu — David Marcus (@BlueBoxDave) March 23, 2020

Word salad — Missy Stammer (@Navywife1984) March 23, 2020

That’s all AOC ever serves up.

It's incredibly dangerous to have people this ignorant in government during an emergency. https://t.co/CUgxi6vCRE — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 23, 2020

There’s no time for a progressive moment. We can’t afford it.