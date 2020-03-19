It’s good to know that no matter what’s going on, CNN’s Jim Acosta will always focus on what matters.

That’s definitely what he did at today’s WH COVID19 presser:

Keep running toward that fire, Jim.

It can’t be easy being Jim Acosta. It’s bad enough being a hack … but being a CNN hack? The struggle is real.

Don’t you kinda have to be a ridiculous boob to work at CNN?

Anyway, we feel like this tweet pretty much sums up how a lot of people feel about Jim Acosta, CNN, and the whole “Chinese virus” kerfuffle right about now:

