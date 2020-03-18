A lot of people take issue with Donald Trump referring to Joe Biden as “Sleepy Joe Biden,” but there might actually be something to that nickname.
At a White House COVID19 task force press conference this afternoon, Trump announced that he would be invoking the Defense Production Act in order to increase private production of much-needed medical supplies.
Apparently Joe Biden slept right through that part:
Tags: coronavirusCOVID19Defense Production ActDefense Production Act of 1950Donald TrumpJoe Bidenmedical equipmentmedical supplies