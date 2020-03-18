A short time ago, Axios reported that Bernie Sanders was suspending his presidential campaign … or did they?

A lot of people seemed to think Bernie was calling it quits. But Bernie’s campaign quickly tried to put the kibosh on that:

Apparently this headline was the source of the initial confusion:

Whether or not Bernie Sanders should drop out is another question (he should). But as of right now, he’s still in.

