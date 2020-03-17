The Trump administration is reportedly seeking at least $800 billion from Congress in stimulus money to offset the economic ramifications of COVID19:

.@FoxNews has learned that @realDonaldTrump will ask Congress for more than $800 billion in economic stimulus: $500 bil in payroll tax cut, $250 bil in Small Business Association loans, $58 billion for the airlines, and a smattering of other items. — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) March 17, 2020

You may think that’s a good strategy; you may think it’s not.

Just don’t think what MSNBC’s Chris Hayes thinks:

BREAKING: We can, of course, afford a Green New Deal. That’s been true all along. https://t.co/NRsOLF87H1 — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 17, 2020

Because $800 billion is totally the same thing as untold trillions and a complete upending of our economy and job market and everyday lives.

Why do this now? Lets get a stimulus done before we go into a global great depression that will render most other policy pointless — Chris Arnade (@Chris_arnade) March 17, 2020

Oh no I'm not saying pass a Green New Deal right now, I"m saying the money is there when the crisis is at the door. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 17, 2020

No, Chris. No it is not.

This is not even close to what the Green New Deal costs. Also, this is meant to stimulate the economy, not choke it, like the Green New Deal is. — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) March 17, 2020

We can't. It would destroy modernity. https://t.co/PHszX9142m — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 17, 2020

Also, the Constitution. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 17, 2020

Also, MATH. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) March 17, 2020

Rick Wilson likes to mock Trump supporters as being math-averse, but if we’ve learned anything lately — especially over the past several weeks — it’s that liberals are the ones who really struggle with math.

Show your work. — 🦖 prag is unleashing the whirlwind ㋬ (@pragmatometer) March 17, 2020

Yes, because $1.5 trillion = $93 trillion — Adam Trahan (@AdamTrahan) March 17, 2020

You might want to borrow @MaraGay’s calculator. 😳 — D. K. USA🇺🇸 (@DeniseK_USA) March 17, 2020

I’m going to spend my time on quarantine making a vlog series called “Math for Journalists” My first episodes will be: 1. A Number Divided by Itself is Always 1 (Never 1 Million!) 2. 800 Billion is Less Than 51 Trillion (A Lot!) 3. Finding the Calculator App on Your Phone https://t.co/1yyCx5hZZq — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) March 17, 2020

We sincerely hope that Chris Hayes isn’t as stupid as he appears. But if that’s the case, that’s not really good for him, either, because it means he’s just willfully intellectually dishonest.