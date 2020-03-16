This afternoon, Donald Trump held a decidedly sober press conference today with the White House coronavirus task force and members of the media. Included in the COVID19 discussion was the recommendation to avoid social gatherings of more than ten people.

Reuters accompanied their coverage with this photo:

White House #coronavirus task force recommends avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people https://t.co/DH4gr7jHsh pic.twitter.com/YDuIsg1CDh — Reuters (@Reuters) March 16, 2020

And Bloomberg News’ Jennifer Epstein couldn’t help but be struck by something:

Whoa, guys. Trump is so busted!

The cool kid's table is at it again. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020

YA GOT HIM NOW https://t.co/z8gk0pnHhJ — David Rutz (@DavidRutz) March 16, 2020

Great catch. You just cured the virus, Jennifer. https://t.co/dUGnPDP7c8 — jon gabriel (@exjon) March 16, 2020

Area firefighter is also a doctor!

Welllllll maybe not:

Deleted original tweet because this photo is not from today. https://t.co/G8vgKMeKof — Jennifer Epstein (@jeneps) March 16, 2020

Ohhhh but you wanted it to be.. *fapfapfap* https://t.co/dr3ce2DiVJ — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) March 16, 2020

Guess that’s why WaPo’s Matt Viser deleted his, too:

We have to assume that’s why, anyway, because he didn’t tweet an explanation for the deletion. He did send out this:

Trump administration officials say people should not gather in crowds larger than 10 people. No small irony that there are nearly 10 administration officials at the podium, and a briefing room filled with reporters. — Matt Viser (@mviser) March 16, 2020

Still gotta nail him somehow, right, Matt?

Thing is, even if the photo Reuters used had been from today’s event, it still wouldn’t’ve undercut the White House’s recommendation:

It's not a social gathering, Jennifer. https://t.co/QYk1rILmXu — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) March 16, 2020

It's also not social lol. — Well Redneck (@WellRedneck) March 16, 2020

Wouldn't matter though, would it. Because the gathering was official, not social. Make sense? — Peter Paschal (@PeterPaschal7) March 16, 2020

How embarrassing! .@Reuters had misleadingly used a photo from yesterday's press conference! Even it was from today, it still wouldn't be classed as a "social gathering". Shameless @jeneps is suffering from TDS! pic.twitter.com/1SiqSX4VLJ — Children of Esther (@EsthersChildren) March 16, 2020

Lotta that going around lately.