In case you missed it, Stacey Abrams is best known for peddling the conspiracy theory that she’s the rightful Governor of Georgia.

When it comes to pushing Abrams as the best bet for Biden, we’re inclined to agree with Jonah Goldberg that it’s incredibly short-sighted and stupid:

Well, for what it’s worth, Touré, a former MSNBC cohost who said that Holocaust survivors had white privilege, thinks Goldberg’s got it all wrong:

Wow. Yeah, Touré. Anyone who thinks Stacey Abrams is ridiculously unqualified and divisive when she’s very clearly demonstrated herself to be both of those things must be stuck in the 50s and 60s.

It doesn’t translate. But Touré doesn’t care. His job is white-knighting for Stacey Abrams, and he’ll slay any straw man that gets in his way.

