Not liking Donald Trump is one thing.

Actively rejoicing when Americans are hurting is another thing entirely.

It takes a special (not “special” in a good way) kind of person to revel in people’s financial struggles.

But that’s what pollster and LGBTQ Victory Fund campaign board member Matt McDermott is doing:

The Dow has now erased *the entirety* of gains made since January 2017 when Donald Trump took office. — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 16, 2020

Will Donald Trump be sending out signed copies of this morning’s market crash? pic.twitter.com/OJhQwkLSrM — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) March 16, 2020

Um, gross. This is gross, Matt.

You seem happy — Gary Stone (@GarySto19575642) March 16, 2020

And you are celebrating this why? https://t.co/PWC4xpsYwo — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) March 16, 2020

And why are you seemingly celebrating this? — Greg (@Money_Moose) March 16, 2020

Celebrating the loss of wealth from regular peoples IRAs , pensions and nest eggs is sick.. no? — Kayleeb (@kayleeB100) March 16, 2020

This is ghoulish. Consider being a better person. — Alex VanNess (@thealexvanness) March 16, 2020

When you’ve set the bar that low, it shouldn’t be too difficult.

