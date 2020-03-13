Zach Carter is a senior reporter for HuffPost. According to his Twitter bio, he’s also a “dog person.”

But we have a hard time believing any dog would put up with crap like this:

America is unique among wealthy nations in its inability to combat serious problems. From gun violence to pandemic response, we look like a failed state. One of our political parties conceives of this breakdown as freedom. — Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) March 12, 2020

If we were a dog, we’d poop on that take. That’s the nicest thing we can say about it. Gun violence and COVID19 do not make America a failed state. They do not make America look like a failed state.

This is a ridiculous take. — 🐾 Suzy 🐾 (@scout_nj) March 13, 2020

Yes. Yes it is.

If this isn't the most moronic thing ever posted on Twitter it is very close. — BHW (@semptyrannis) March 13, 2020

Congratulations, Zach.

Have you ever been to an actual failed state, like Somalia? — Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) March 13, 2020

LOL at all these white people thinking America is a failed state. My home country has two decades as an almost-failed state. I know what it's like. https://t.co/MFwBSfRFMB — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 13, 2020

Italy is letting its elderly die on purpose and we're a failed state. Elitist lefty white men, amirite? https://t.co/fUtkfrwjtn — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 13, 2020

More people died in France in an August 2003 heat wave than died in homicides by firearm in America in the entire year of 2018. And we're a failed state. — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 13, 2020

Imagine the level of privilege required to live in the most prosperous nation in the history of the world as declare it a failed state. And btw almost all the cited failures come from the government while our private institutions are running laps around everyone else. https://t.co/w2koTfDrvR — (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 13, 2020

Note to Zach:

You're free to leave! — Jay (@OneFineJay) March 13, 2020

Then feel free to move, asshole. — Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 13, 2020

A failed state? Not in the least. You’re free to move if you don’t like it. — Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) March 13, 2020

Tell you what, Zach: We’ll help you pack.