Zach Carter is a senior reporter for HuffPost. According to his Twitter bio, he’s also a “dog person.”

But we have a hard time believing any dog would put up with crap like this:

If we were a dog, we’d poop on that take. That’s the nicest thing we can say about it. Gun violence and COVID19 do not make America a failed state. They do not make America look like a failed state.

Yes. Yes it is.

Congratulations, Zach.

Note to Zach:

Tell you what, Zach: We’ll help you pack.

