Zach Carter is a senior reporter for HuffPost. According to his Twitter bio, he’s also a “dog person.”
But we have a hard time believing any dog would put up with crap like this:
America is unique among wealthy nations in its inability to combat serious problems. From gun violence to pandemic response, we look like a failed state. One of our political parties conceives of this breakdown as freedom.
— Zach Carter (@zachdcarter) March 12, 2020
If we were a dog, we’d poop on that take. That’s the nicest thing we can say about it. Gun violence and COVID19 do not make America a failed state. They do not make America look like a failed state.
This is a ridiculous take.
— 🐾 Suzy 🐾 (@scout_nj) March 13, 2020
Yes. Yes it is.
If this isn't the most moronic thing ever posted on Twitter it is very close.
— BHW (@semptyrannis) March 13, 2020
Congratulations, Zach.
Have you ever been to an actual failed state, like Somalia?
— Crapplefratz – Will Tweet For Food (@Crapplefratz) March 13, 2020
LOL at all these white people thinking America is a failed state. My home country has two decades as an almost-failed state. I know what it's like. https://t.co/MFwBSfRFMB
— Jay (@OneFineJay) March 13, 2020
Italy is letting its elderly die on purpose and we're a failed state.
Elitist lefty white men, amirite? https://t.co/fUtkfrwjtn
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 13, 2020
More people died in France in an August 2003 heat wave than died in homicides by firearm in America in the entire year of 2018.
And we're a failed state.
— Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 13, 2020
Imagine the level of privilege required to live in the most prosperous nation in the history of the world as declare it a failed state.
And btw almost all the cited failures come from the government while our private institutions are running laps around everyone else. https://t.co/w2koTfDrvR
— (((AG))) (@AGHamilton29) March 13, 2020
Note to Zach:
You're free to leave!
— Jay (@OneFineJay) March 13, 2020
Then feel free to move, asshole.
— Bohemio of the Reeeeing Twenties (@El__Bohemio) March 13, 2020
A failed state? Not in the least. You’re free to move if you don’t like it.
— Taro Tsujimoto (@RCannon74) March 13, 2020
Tell you what, Zach: We’ll help you pack.