This week has been pretty crazy so far, so we wouldn’t blame you if you missed this bit of entertainment news:

After a best-selling memoir claimed to solve the Zodiac mystery, the creators of FX's docuseries decided to investigate https://t.co/DUNbPBkJ8a — Vulture (@vulture) March 11, 2020

We’re intrigued. But that’s because we don’t have anything to worry about.