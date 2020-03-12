Thanks to fears surrounding COVID19, toilet paper’s been getting more and more difficult to come by. It might be time to start thinking about possible alternatives.

The excellent Mossad parody account may have come up with a great one:

Supermarket is out of toilet paper.

You thinking what we're thinking? pic.twitter.com/k4sXUOBhEz — The Mossad: Elite Parody Division (@TheMossadIL) March 12, 2020

We are now.

🤣🤣🤣 — Fred A (@fredericadda) March 12, 2020

😂😂😂 — Portharcourt 2nd Son (@Polymat43955419) March 12, 2020

😂😂😂, good one — Pani M (@PaniM01533936) March 12, 2020

It’s true.

Good question, though:

The t-shirt or the book? — Magnifico 0.2K 👑 (@MagnificoIX) March 12, 2020

Guessing either will do. Although we suppose some issues could arise …

Nah. The pages are already full of 💩 — Sheldon Meingarten (@smeinga) March 12, 2020

Tried it. Got a rash. — SteveV (@SteveV23953113) March 12, 2020

Use sandpaper, less abrasive — heuristic light (@heuristic_light) March 12, 2020

***

Related:

