It’s not just AOC complaining about racist Americans not “patroning” Chinese restaurants. Fellow Squad member Ayanna Pressley’s doing it, too:

.@RepPressley blames "racist" Americans for drop in business at restaurants in Chinatown: "Since the beginning of the covid-19 outbreak, we’ve seen not only the spreading of the virus but also a rapid spreading of racism and xenophobia." pic.twitter.com/RvC1mMxHHK — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 12, 2020

Never mind that plenty of Chinese Americans (and other Asian Americans) are avoiding the restaurants as well.

"One colleague tweeted that 'everything you need to know about the Chinese Coronavirus.' This painful rhetoric has consequences. Restaurants across Chinatown have seen up to an 80% drop in business." — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 12, 2020

We assume she’s talking about House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, branded as “racist” by Ilhan Omar. Here’s McCarthy’s “painful rhetoric”:

Everything you need to know about the Chinese coronavirus can be found on one, regularly-updated website: https://t.co/nGCCDVqcqe — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) March 9, 2020

Honestly, the way the media and Democrats are flipping out over supposed racism and xenophobia surrounding the COVID19 outbreak, you’d think they had nothing better to do. Maybe they don’t.

Of course she did — Bull Marty Moose (@BullMM33) March 12, 2020

Soooo…. closing travel from Europe is a waste of time, but making our two top coronavirus task force officials sit around all day for conjecture about restaurant sales is somehow important? https://t.co/NzA7MVq5wO — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) March 12, 2020

complaining how voters in *her district* are racist. this is the leadership we need right now — ⚡David Angelo⚡ (@MrDavidAngelo) March 12, 2020