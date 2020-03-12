Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders each took a turn speaking today on the COVID19 outbreak.

Biden touched on the “xenophobia” angle, because why not:

But whereas Biden advised against panic (at least sort of), Bernie really leaned into it:

Good thing our leaders are approaching this calmly and thoughtfully.

It is. And not only that, but it’s really difficult to take Bernie Sanders’ warnings about mass casualties and death seriously given that he’s, you know, Bernie Sanders. A guy who regularly makes excuses for and outright praises the communist regimes under which millions and millions of people have died.

