Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders each took a turn speaking today on the COVID19 outbreak.

Biden touched on the “xenophobia” angle, because why not:

Joe Biden: We should not "fall back on xenophobia. Labeling COVID-19 a 'foreign virus' does not display accountability for the misjudgments that have taken thus far by the Trump administration." pic.twitter.com/stiawsHOEG — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 12, 2020

But whereas Biden advised against panic (at least sort of), Bernie really leaned into it:

"In terms of potential deaths…the crisis we face is on a scale of a major war…we also have to face the truth and that is that the number of casualties may actually be even higher than what the armed forces experienced in World War II." -Bernie Sanders pic.twitter.com/mMPbfcl2aT — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) March 12, 2020

Good thing our leaders are approaching this calmly and thoughtfully.

I’m glad @BernieSanders is working hard to keep the American people calm. — Red Dot in a Blue Dot in a Red State (@reddotinaustin) March 12, 2020

What the actual f***??? 🤨 — Matthew Ryan (@Matthew_Ryan777) March 12, 2020

What is wrong with him? — Remo (@robertremus827) March 12, 2020

Trying to scare people — #Celebrity #Bodyguard Services (@CelebrtyB0dygrd) March 12, 2020

What? This is insanity. — Americanophile🇺🇸 (@Americanophile) March 12, 2020

Irresponsible rhetoric — ☣exogenesis☣ (@JCMTyellek) March 12, 2020

This is so irresponsible. https://t.co/ezl4iX5kmh — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 12, 2020

It is. And not only that, but it’s really difficult to take Bernie Sanders’ warnings about mass casualties and death seriously given that he’s, you know, Bernie Sanders. A guy who regularly makes excuses for and outright praises the communist regimes under which millions and millions of people have died.

Now do the death toll from Socialism. — Ryan Secord (@Ryan_Secord) March 12, 2020