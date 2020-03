As Twitchy told you, despite being a losing loser who loses, Bernie Sanders has decided to remain in the Democratic presidential race. He’s planning on being there for Sunday night’s debate:

Sanders says he will be at the Sunday night CNN/Univision debate and is now listing questions he will ask Biden at the debate about health care and education costs, mass incarceration, childhood poverty, immigration, and much more

Nevertheless, he persisted.

Well, Bill Kristol, the conserver of conservatism who’s still mopping his brow after dodging the bullet of Bernie Sanders being the Democratic presidential nomination, evidently isn’t tired of coming up with tips for Democrats.

Check out this advice he’s got for Bernie foe Joe Biden:

Biden should offer to answer Bernie’s policy questions in writing, but say that he’s withdrawing from Sunday’s debate as it risks dividing the party rather than uniting it to face their common opponent, Donald Trump. 😉 https://t.co/LnSKKztIrU — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) March 11, 2020

Well, that’s certainly an idea.

Why in writing? Because he's unable to form coherent sentences? How's that going to work in the General? — Ziggy⏳Jesus was a Socialist 🌹 (@ZiggyRichards) March 11, 2020

yeah a candidate refusing to debate would be a very good sign and precedent to set going forward — Boh's and O's (@BohsandOs) March 11, 2020

At this point, why is anyone listening to Bill Kristol?

If you want Biden to win, you might wish to consider an 8 month hiatus. https://t.co/5Ehyf0jcIm — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) March 11, 2020

You have terrible political instincts. https://t.co/91NZyOCEvg — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) March 11, 2020

I think you coined a new bulwark slogan — kc2fargo (@kc2fargo) March 11, 2020

Ha!

That objectively would look so weak. How do you have a job? — Timothy Strathman (@StrathmanT84) March 11, 2020

As @varadmehta pointed out, Cap'n Bill's political instincts rival that of a squirrel on bath salts. Ergo, I strongly encourage Dems to follow his advice ti the letter. https://t.co/LMaq3ndJCr — tmi3rd (@tmi3rd) March 11, 2020

Well, Team Biden? Whaddaya say?