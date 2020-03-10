Back in January, we told you that Brian Stelter was executive-producing an HBO documentary about “disinformation and the cost of fake news.”

Stelter’s been plugging the film for a while. He was really excited about the SXSW premiere:

Well, SXSW is off now. But apparently there was still supposed to be a big premiere in New York — and that’s off, too:

Just when you thought the COVID19 outbreak couldn’t possibly be any more disruptive …

 

Hey, man. We get it. Fake News like that regularly pushed by Stelter and CNN is bad for public health.

OK, we’re joking. If HBO were actually canceling the premiere for that reason, they wouldn’t bother showing it on TV. And apparently that’s still a thing that’s happening:

Yay.

Tags: After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake NewsBrian SteltercoronavirusCOVID19disinformationfake newsHBOpublic health