Back in January, we told you that Brian Stelter was executive-producing an HBO documentary about “disinformation and the cost of fake news.”

HBO just announced something I've been working on for a couple of years: A documentary titled "AFTER TRUTH: DISINFORMATION AND THE COST OF FAKE NEWS." The film will premiere on TV and online this March. Directed by @a_rossi !

"AFTER TRUTH" is about "the impact that disinformation, conspiracy theories and false news stories have on the average citizen." As seen through the eyes of the purveyors, the targets, the victims, and the experts who track it all. Full description here: https://t.co/6hfvf0r5fM pic.twitter.com/4S5dr3hL1n

Stelter’s been plugging the film for a while. He was really excited about the SXSW premiere:

An exciting update about "After Truth," our HBO film about the human costs of disinformation: The world premiere will take place at @SXSW on March 16! https://t.co/IjYDxwRRvF — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 6, 2020

Well, SXSW is off now. But apparently there was still supposed to be a big premiere in New York — and that’s off, too:

Inbox: HBO is cancelling this week's NY premiere of the network's new documentary "After Truth: Disinformation And The Cost Of Fake News" — Max Tani (@maxwelltani) March 10, 2020

Just when you thought the COVID19 outbreak couldn’t possibly be any more disruptive …

This is true — HBO's email says "we are taking precautionary measures due to concerns for public health." https://t.co/2hjeMDFkXT — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 10, 2020

Hey, man. We get it. Fake News like that regularly pushed by Stelter and CNN is bad for public health.

OK, we’re joking. If HBO were actually canceling the premiere for that reason, they wouldn’t bother showing it on TV. And apparently that’s still a thing that’s happening:

"After Truth" has been in the works for 2+ years and we can't wait for people to see it. The good news is that you can! It will premiere on TV next week — Thursday, March 19, 9pm ET, @HBO https://t.co/Xj3YoUOi4d — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) March 10, 2020

Yay.