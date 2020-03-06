It seems like only yesterday that GOP Sen. Mitt Romney was a liberal hero for his reticence with regard to a Senate probe of the Bidens and Burisma. Maybe because it was only yesterday.

Well, now that he’s had time to sleep on it, Romney is reportedly over whatever hangups he had:

More from Politico:

Romney’s decision comes after several days of expressing dismay over the Senate Homeland Security Committee’s investigation targeting the Bidens, even suggesting on Thursday that the panel shouldn’t even be looking into the issue.

But after securing certain commitments from the committee’s chairman, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Romney has decided to support the subpoena when the panel votes on it next Wednesday — all but ensuring it will be issued.

You realize what this means, of course, right?

What a difference a day makes.

And ’round and ’round we go.

