With their gal Elizabeth Warren officially out of the Democratic presidential race, CNN needs to find other ways to fill their time.

Apparently important news like this is what they’re going with:

Someone must care … otherwise why would CNN cover it? It’s not as if their priorities are out-of-touch with many Americans’ — OH.

Brooke Baldwin marveling at how this is possible is the epitome of how ridiculous CNN has become, but her two hours in particular. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 5, 2020

CNN is Real News, Mr. President.

And the most ridiculous part about this? The mom voted for Trump in 2016 but is doubtful that she'd do so this year. So in other words, they're gonna end up supporting the same people. — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 5, 2020

Hopefully Brooke Baldwin will be there to cover that astonishing development when it happens.