Following Chuck Schumer’s vow yesterday outside the Supreme Court that Justices Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch “will pay the price” if they rule against pro-aborts’ wishes, Schumer’s spokesman Justin Goodman tried to pass off a BS explanation, claiming that Schumer’s remarks were actually directed at Senate Republicans:

You don’t have to be a fan of Kavanaugh or Gorsuch to be able to see that Goodman was clearly full of you-know-what. Mitch McConnell, who currently holds the position that a lot of conservers of conservatism want Schumer to have, called Schumer out on the Senate floor:

Chuck Schumer effed up. Big-time. Will he pay the price?

Tags: Brett KavanaughChuck SchumerMitch McConnellNeil Gorsuch