Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign may be circling the drain, but El Bloombito is alive and well:

Reporter: You've spent a lot of time in Texas? El Bloombito: Tejas, we'd say here Reporter: What'd you say? Bloombito: Tejas Reporter: Tejas? Bloombito: That's Spanish for 'Texas' Reporter: Okay pic.twitter.com/AikiK16k94 — Dan Nguyen (@dancow) March 3, 2020

Muy awkwardo.

Niños — mitrebox (@mitrebox) March 3, 2020

¡Ay caramba!

What fresh hell is this? https://t.co/KgQr1n8hwv — Jim Antle (@jimantle) March 3, 2020

It’s Michael Bloomberg at his most Michael Bloombergy.

It is Bloomberg's look of mildly irritated befuddlement that she’s not pronouncing it “Tejas” that makes this exchange magic. Like, “didn’t you read the memo about how things are down here?" pic.twitter.com/ZDSGdARMTt — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) March 3, 2020

Michael Bloomberg and Michael Scott have the same energy: pic.twitter.com/s6ztx9lt7h — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) March 3, 2020

“Sí! Mi amo Senor Pendejo! Mi casa es Texas!” https://t.co/hSEIxPM2m8 — Jordan Woodward (@WildlandJoker) March 3, 2020

They’re something, all right.

I feel like Mike really gets me as a Texan after watching this pic.twitter.com/uw9R60vQ3H — Jessica Fletcher (@heckyessica) March 3, 2020

Mike Bloomberg is so authentic — sorry, auténtico — it hurts.