Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign may be circling the drain, but El Bloombito is alive and well:
Reporter: You've spent a lot of time in Texas?
El Bloombito: Tejas, we'd say here
Reporter: What'd you say?
Bloombito: Tejas
Reporter: Tejas?
Bloombito: That's Spanish for 'Texas'
pic.twitter.com/AikiK16k94
Muy awkwardo.
Orale¡ fellow Tejanos¡
¿Cómo están, compañeros españoles?
Niños
¡Ay caramba!
How is he real?
What fresh hell is this?
It’s Michael Bloomberg at his most Michael Bloombergy.
It is Bloomberg's look of mildly irritated befuddlement that she’s not pronouncing it “Tejas” that makes this exchange magic. Like, “didn’t you read the memo about how things are down here?" pic.twitter.com/ZDSGdARMTt
Michael Bloomberg and Michael Scott have the same energy:
"Sí! Mi amo Senor Pendejo! Mi casa es Texas!"
White liberals, amirite?
They’re something, all right.
I feel like Mike really gets me as a Texan after watching this
Mike Bloomberg is so authentic — sorry, auténtico — it hurts.
