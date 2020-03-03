Michael Bloomberg’s presidential campaign may be circling the drain, but El Bloombito is alive and well:

Muy awkwardo.

Trending

¡Ay caramba!

It’s Michael Bloomberg at his most Michael Bloombergy.

They’re something, all right.

Mike Bloomberg is so authentic — sorry, auténtico — it hurts.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: BloombergMichael BloombergMike BloombergSpanishTejasTexas