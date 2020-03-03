In case you missed it, Beto O’Rourke put his mighty political muscle behind Joe Biden last night:

Beto O’Rourke endorses Joe Biden for president. pic.twitter.com/QYid9xQxTn — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) March 3, 2020

Color “The Young Turks” correspondent Emma Vigeland disappointed. As a Young Turk, she’s of course been pulling for Bernie. She feels like she got taken for a ride believing in Beto O’Rourke:

Beto fooled us all in his Senate run. https://t.co/0wWrPIAKEX — Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) March 3, 2020

Ackshually, Emma, speak for yourself. Have you met Sen. Ted Cruz?

Not all of us. https://t.co/9qnPd0dOfW — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) March 3, 2020

We saw through Beto. A lot of people saw through Beto. The fact that Emma did not doesn’t speak very highly of her abilities as a judge of character.

He didn't fool the majority of Texans. — T (@T32319915) March 3, 2020