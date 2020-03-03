Scary stuff happening at the CDC, as Politico’s Blake Hounshell notes:

WHOA, guys. WHOA.

That’s from the article Hounshell links to.

Trending

Check it out:

So basically, the CDC followed security protocol. Whoa.

People are scared enough of the coronavirus without hacks like Blake Hounshell trying to fan the flames even more.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Blake HounshellCDCcoronavirusCOVID19FDAPolitico