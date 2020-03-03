We’re sure you’ve all been on the edges of your seats waiting to find out which Democratic presidential candidate scored the coveted Bette Midler vote. Well, the honor goes to Michael Bloomberg:

Isn’t that special? One question, though: How, exactly, does Midler think that Michael Bloomberg is the antidote to Donald Trump? Midler’s made no secret of her outright hatred of Trump, yet she’s advocating for Michael Bloomberg?

Piers Morgan — with whom we’ve disagreed with plenty around here — makes a pretty good point about Midler’s shilling for Bloomberg:

What makes Bloomberg palatable while making Trump so objectionable? We suspect the answer begins with the letter (D).

