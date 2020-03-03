We’re sure you’ve all been on the edges of your seats waiting to find out which Democratic presidential candidate scored the coveted Bette Midler vote. Well, the honor goes to Michael Bloomberg:

TODAY IS SUPER TUESDAY, as if you didn't know.

And I am all in for @MikeBloomberg. Rail at me all you want, but I saw New York City go from being down on its knees to standing upright and proud after 9-11. It was a long haul, tough; not without mistakes, but he got it done. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) March 3, 2020

Isn’t that special? One question, though: How, exactly, does Midler think that Michael Bloomberg is the antidote to Donald Trump? Midler’s made no secret of her outright hatred of Trump, yet she’s advocating for Michael Bloomberg?

Piers Morgan — with whom we’ve disagreed with plenty around here — makes a pretty good point about Midler’s shilling for Bloomberg:

BREAKING: Bette Midler, who has spent the past 3 years screaming that Trump is a sexist, racist, trash-talking New York billionaire authoritarian wholly unsuited to the presidency… backs a sexist, racist, trash-talking New York billionaire authoritarian for the presidency. https://t.co/5o53Q6SP3s — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 3, 2020

What makes Bloomberg palatable while making Trump so objectionable? We suspect the answer begins with the letter (D).