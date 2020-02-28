Uh-oh … could there be trouble in elderly socialist paradise? According to the AP, the Great Unifier Bernie Sanders might have a racism problem:

A political group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant after she filed a discrimination lawsuit against the group, @AP has learned. https://t.co/D1DVgiWZEf — AP Politics (@AP_Politics) February 28, 2020

More from the AP:

A political advocacy group founded by Bernie Sanders entered into a nondisclosure agreement with an African American political consultant that bars her from discussing a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination at the organization and the Vermont senator’s 2016 presidential campaign. The consultant, Tezlyn Figaro, confirmed the existence of the nondisclosure agreement to The Associated Press without providing additional details. The deal is tied to a 2019 lawsuit in which Figaro said she was fired from the Sanders-created political group Our Revolution a year earlier due to her race and in “retaliation for complaining about the organization’s treatment towards her and African-Americans.” The lawsuit was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount of money. Though the lawsuit was aimed at Our Revolution, it included broad criticism of Sanders’ campaign, arguing an all-white leadership staff “was accused of racism” by black staffers and failed to engage black voters.

Now, it’s important to point out that this case may not be as cut-and-dry as the the AP’s headline makes it out to be. But as the AP notes, Sanders’ campaign has come under criticism for racial issues before.

In any case, there’s a way to clear this all up: