Democrats like AOC love to invoke “Big Pharma” as the ultimate embodiment of greed and evil, but do they actually know what Big Pharma does? They propose all sorts of legislation that would tie pharmaceutical companies’ hands, ostensibly to benefit consumers, but in reality, their success would drastically reduce quality of life for millions of Americans (and millions more around the world).

Tweeter @molratty — who you should be following, by the way — shared a thread detailing how “Big Pharma” has affected her own family’s well being. And it throws a massive wrench in Democrats’ preferred narrative:

Price controls like those being promised by Bernie Sanders would effectively kill innovation — and countless people would suffer as a result.

In the meantime, we’re sending our best wishes to @molratty’s father and her family.

