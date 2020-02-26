Katie Hill’s congressional career may be on hold, but life’s not all bad for her:

Katie Hill, Who Quit Congress Amid Ethics Inquiry, Will Publish Memoir | @nytimes https://t.co/kmV5pzKbA5 pic.twitter.com/fLlG1NbjwM — Publishers Weekly (@PublishersWkly) February 26, 2020

OK, so aside from the fact that “quit Congress amid ethics inquiry” is some grade-A whitewashing of what actually happened, a memoir? Really? Really??? What the hell is she gonna put in this thing?

More from the New York Times:

Last fall, Katie Hill, a Democratic congresswoman from California, faced some of the darkest moments of her life. Nude photos of her had been published online without her consent, and the House was investigating her over an alleged sexual relationship with one of her staff members, which she denied. She resigned from Congress, but during a farewell speech on the House floor, she delivered a passionate indictment of revenge porn and what she called a “double standard” when it comes to women’s sexual behavior. “I’m stepping down, but I refuse to let this experience scare off other women who dare to take risks, who dare to step into this light, who dare to be powerful,” she said in the speech, which later went viral. Hill will expand on that message in “She Will Rise,” a book that is part memoir, part gender-equity battle plan, which Grand Central Publishing plans to publish on Aug. 18. The date is the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote. … What Hill wants women to take away from her book is that they can own their mistakes and get back up, no matter how difficult their experience. “It would be much easier for me to just disappear, but I’m not, and this is an act of defiance, staying in the forefront,” she said. “You can’t let other people take away your power or your voice, even when it’s hard.”

This gal is a real piece of work. The last thing she needs — or deserves — is a megaphone to amplify her awfulness. So naturally she’s got a book deal.

Will it have pictures? — Irene F. Irene (@irenefingirene) February 26, 2020

Will there be a porn movie too? — Robert Haley (@RHaley60) February 26, 2020

"While I brushed her hair, I felt a sense of comfort…." — Curtis Spicoli (@bginna) February 26, 2020

working title "two is company, three is even better" — Glenn Amurgis (@gamurgis) February 26, 2020

How to sexually abuse low level staffers. The Katie hill story — Marty (@nysportsfan1364) February 26, 2020

Remember, kids. It pays to be a Democratic sexual predator — literally.