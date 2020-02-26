With his campaign floundering, Joe Biden’s got to find a strategy that can turn things around for him. Apparently, at least as far as South Carolina is concerned, he’s decided to give going after Nikki Haley a try:

Naturally, Nikki Haley is very upset and bothered by this.

Except no she’s not. In fact, she’s got a proposal for Joe:

Trending

Now that, we’d love to see. Poor Joe wouldn’t know what hit him.

They could put it on pay-per-view.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: brainbrainsJoe BidenMedicAidMedicaid ExpansionNikki HaleySouth Carolina