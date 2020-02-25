The DNC isn’t super-thrilled about Bernie Sanders being the likely Democratic presidential nominee, so they’re still out there trying to do some damage control after his comments defending — and re-defending — oppressive, murderous communist regimes like those of Fidel Castro.

DNC spokeswoman Xochitl Hinojosa was on Fox News today, where she addressed Sanders’ comments and disavowed them on behalf on the Democratic Party:

WOW! DNC spox on Bernie: “We are very clear in the Democratic party that we speak out against brutal dictatorships like Castro.” Encourages Bernie to visit Cuban exile community and listen to what they went through. pic.twitter.com/vrWq0wiNGt — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) February 25, 2020

It’s really great and everything that Democrats are criticizing Sanders for propping up Castro’s regime … but it’s hard to take them too seriously given their apparent lack of a problem with Barack Obama effectively doing the same thing.

Pretty harsh critique from the DNC of the Obama admin's Cuba policy https://t.co/BWMpZtDZDs — Greg Price (@greg_price11) February 25, 2020

Like Obama did? — moa and 100 others (@moaisadeadbird) February 25, 2020

***Unless you're Obama — Epictetus (@HighTideCapital) February 25, 2020

Obama was special. What can we say?

Oh well. Suppose we’ll just have to settle for whatever Democratic Party infighting we can get.