The Senate is voting on two abortion-related bills, the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act and Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, both of which are meant to protect the lives of innocent babies.

And Democratic Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand’s got a big problem with that:

.@SenGillibrand on the Senate taking up the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act: An “all-out assault on women” "They’re trying to harm women. They’re trying to take away their civil rights, human rights … They’re taking away their religious freedom" pic.twitter.com/2Ne6rGzpR3 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 25, 2020

What about the human rights of the human babies? How the hell is providing medical care to a baby that survives an attempt to abort it harming women?

A weird way to defend your vote against a bill that expresses newborn babies deserve medical care after surviving an abortion… but ok. https://t.co/Xn9u8bSVBW — Jim Banks (@RepJimBanks) February 25, 2020

There is no human being I can think of that uses more words to say absolutely nothing that Kirsten Gillibrand. She is the epitome of an empty pantssuit. What "religious freedom" is being taken away by saying you cannot kill a living, breathing baby!?!https://t.co/3MlZchqBoQ — BonkPolitics (@BonkPolitics) February 25, 2020

That woman has lost her mind. — Marc Hamilton (@MarcHamImBck) February 25, 2020

Gillibrand is a truly horrible and despicable person. Good grief. — Brian O’Leary (@BrianDOLeary) February 25, 2020

They are not crazy, they are evil. — GregorPQ (@PqGregor) February 25, 2020

