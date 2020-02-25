Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down with the Breakfast Club podcast crew today, where she talked politics.

If AOC is an expert in one thing — besides economics, of course — it’s our political process. And the importance of … suspending your disbelief when you vote?

Alllllllrighty then.

Well, she thinks she’s saying something smart. In reality, she’s admitting that she (and fellow Democrats) are completely full of it and incapable of delivering on promises.

 

