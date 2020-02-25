Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez sat down with the Breakfast Club podcast crew today, where she talked politics.

Had an great time with @breakfastclubam – you can catch this morning’s interview here: https://t.co/H2xLw2NtpU pic.twitter.com/sTJM8ViCVz — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 25, 2020

If AOC is an expert in one thing — besides economics, of course — it’s our political process. And the importance of … suspending your disbelief when you vote?

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said voters should "suspend [their] disbelief," when they cast their vote. For those not familiar the suspension of disbelief "is an intentional avoidance of critical thinking or logic in examining something." pic.twitter.com/XQoUMOlD46 — Francis Brennan (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@FrancisBrennan) February 25, 2020

Alllllllrighty then.

I don’t know the heck AOC is saying here — Frank Morrell (@FrankMorrell11) February 25, 2020

Well, she thinks she’s saying something smart. In reality, she’s admitting that she (and fellow Democrats) are completely full of it and incapable of delivering on promises.

Oh, so what your saying is, even though we know Democrats are liars, they don’t keep their promises, they don’t do anything to improve our way of life, and they want to take our freedoms away. We should just ignore that and vote Democrat. Ok got it — Terry Wilson (@terrywi80115981) February 25, 2020