Bernie Sanders is out there defending communist regimes like it’s going out of style, but don’t forget that he’s doing that to defend things like Medicare for All.

But selling socialized medicine is a big job, and not even someone as amazing and impressive as Bernie Sanders can do it alone. Good thing he’s got mouthpieces like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to help him out.

Nobody on Team Bernie can really explain how Medicare for All will be paid for, but one thing AOC knows for sure is that we need it. Not having it will literally make us all sick: