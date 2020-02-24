As Twitchy told you, last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared that “doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing”:

Doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing the same way they do for insulin or antibiotics. — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) February 21, 2020

James Woods was one of many, many people rightly questioning Newsom’s grip on reality:

You’re like one of the pod people in Invasion of the Body Snatchers. https://t.co/4hzfWRx9FT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 24, 2020

Woods’ take on Newsom prompted one tweeter to reach out about leaving the Democratic Party:

Newest member of the Republican side. I use to think Democratic way the only way but lately they're more confused than anybody. They don't have any clue where they are going. I wanna thank you, @RealJamesWoods for helping me in the decision also & showing me the light. 🇺🇸 — #2020LandSlide🇺🇸 (@_NewRepublican) February 24, 2020

And that prompted Woods to explain what led him to see “the light”:

I was a Democrat my whole life. The party in my youth stood for strong national defense, jobs for the working American, strong borders, the sanctity of human life, and equal rights. I never left the Democratic Party. It left me. And you. Welcome to sanity. https://t.co/4q7Ijf01W9 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 24, 2020

The Democratic Party has come a long way, baby. Unfortunately for them, it’s been in a very troubling direction.

Born and raised a democrat myself, but you are right, they left me too — joyce Chandler (@JoyceCh93633346) February 24, 2020

Many of us here. — Jay (@Jay63684198) February 24, 2020