As Twitchy told you, last week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom declared that “doctors should be able to write prescriptions for housing”:

James Woods was one of many, many people rightly questioning Newsom’s grip on reality:

Woods’ take on Newsom prompted one tweeter to reach out about leaving the Democratic Party:

And that prompted Woods to explain what led him to see “the light”:

The Democratic Party has come a long way, baby. Unfortunately for them, it’s been in a very troubling direction.

