As Twitchy told you, Joe Biden’s campaign has condemned Bernie Sanders for praising Fidel Castro’s brutal, murderous communist regime:

We can't have another president who praises dictators. We need someone who will stand up to them on the global stage. That's @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/DXmt4zTkFJ — Cristóbal Alex (@CristobalJAlex) February 24, 2020

Weirdly enough, Biden seems to have forgotten that he didn’t mind when Barack Obama praised Castro’s Cuba, too.

Yikes, throwing shade at his old boss like this. https://t.co/VxJYGWZEVS — Stephen Miller (@redsteeze) February 24, 2020

Well anyway, Barack Obama’s former NSC spokesman (and van driver) Tommy Vietor isn’t happy about the Biden campaign’s statement:

This is an incredibly unfair, disappointing comment from Biden's campaign. Especially the suggestion that Bernie's views are anti-American. https://t.co/Pyd3LFxJo7 — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) February 24, 2020

It’s not clear whether he’s more upset that Joe Biden sort of threw his old boss under the bus or that Biden criticized presumptive Democratic nominee Bernie Sanders (who’s apparently winning the Pod Bros’ hearts), but what’s certain is that Vietor’s reaction is bad and he should feel bad.

Get ready to have your minds blown, guys. https://t.co/NiR3XK0AS0 — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 24, 2020

What’s so “unfair” about labeling Sanders’ views as “anti-American”?

If the implicit suggestion in the accurate claim that Sanders has repeatedly praised aspects of Soviet, Venezuelan, Cuban, and Nicaraguan socialism is "anti-American," that isn't on the person who just happened to notice Bernie's affections. https://t.co/o0duF3157I — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 24, 2020

Sorry, Tommy, but praising murderous dictators and communist oppression is about as anti-American as it gets.

It's actually very fair. Have you ever looked at Sanders history?? — This primary is a shit show (@dadabygrace) February 24, 2020

It's not unfair to directly quote bernie praising these regimes https://t.co/F1ZwyjEdbj — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) February 24, 2020

It's entirely fair and his views are anti-American. — George Smith (@P1B_WMichigan) February 24, 2020

This statement is more than fair based off of his very long history of praising infrastructure in the USSR, socialist systems in Cuba, and autocrats in South America. Never heard of him say one good thing about America either. — Johnny Bush (@johnnybush1008) February 24, 2020

Here's the thing, Jack. The Sandinistas, the Castros, Chavez/Maduro, and the freaking Soviets were–get this–anti-American! — Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) February 24, 2020

Socialism is anti-American. https://t.co/xRud1kVpaB — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 24, 2020

Just because the truth hurts, Tommy, doesn’t make it false.