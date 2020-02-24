Did something get into the water at CNN? Because they’re actually … kind of doing some journalism. At least when it comes to Bernie Sanders:

"A man goes home and masturbates his typical fantasy. A woman on her knees, a woman tied up, a woman abused." "A woman enjoys intercourse with her man — as she fantasizes being raped by 3 men simultaneously." – Sanders in 1972 and only Tapper is curious?pic.twitter.com/j4ZjauUv5k — Tim O'Brien (@TimOBrien) February 24, 2020

CNN’s a little late to the party on this, but better late than never, we suppose. At least they’re dealing with that before Sanders clinches the Democratic nomination.

They’re dealing with something else, too: Sanders’ genuinely problematic affinity for anti-Semitic surrogates.

CNN reports: Bernie Sanders is “embracing campaign surrogates” with a history of making anti-Semitic statementshttps://t.co/FiyOTvGX73 pic.twitter.com/RwF1zbW8uD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 24, 2020

Wow. Good on CNN.

Very solid job by CNN here. https://t.co/iihcyfcfe4 — Oh THAT Guy (@NathanWurtzel) February 24, 2020

Well it’s about time — Billy&TheCloneasaurus (@rubock) February 24, 2020

If Bernie Sanders were running as a Republican, this stuff would be front-page news. But it’s largely been ignored by the media. That’s why we have to be grateful for what we can get.