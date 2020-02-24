In case you missed it, Team Bloomberg is less than thrilled with mean messages posted outside campaign offices:

Graffiti is obviously not OK, and the “Eat the Rich” sign is pretty basic and uncreative. That said, though, Dana Loesch’s well of sympathy isn’t terribly deep when it comes to people hurting Michael Bloomberg’s feelings:

Ouch! She’s got a point.

And those signs and graffiti are pretty tame compared to what Loesch has dealt with.

