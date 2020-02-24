In case you missed it, Team Bloomberg is less than thrilled with mean messages posted outside campaign offices:

“Corporate Pig”

Our office in Ann Arbor, MI America deserves better. pic.twitter.com/kIFallDDHs — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

“Eat the Rich”

Our office in Flint, MI America deserves better. pic.twitter.com/ar5jKPmIJs — Team Bloomberg (@Mike2020) February 24, 2020

Graffiti is obviously not OK, and the “Eat the Rich” sign is pretty basic and uncreative. That said, though, Dana Loesch’s well of sympathy isn’t terribly deep when it comes to people hurting Michael Bloomberg’s feelings:

Sort of like what I and other Second Amendment supporters have to put up with at the hands of the gun control activists he subsidizes. https://t.co/YWALN4vGa9 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) February 24, 2020

Ouch! She’s got a point.

So basically, he got a taste of his own medicine 🙂 — Reyvan (@Reyv4n) February 24, 2020

And those signs and graffiti are pretty tame compared to what Loesch has dealt with.