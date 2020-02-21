Plenty of Democrats are experts in the art of pandering, but few do it as well as Elizabeth Warren.

With her star quickly fading, Warren’s basically got no choice but to try to score points with whatever minority group she can. Native Americans, black women, and … LGBTQ+ kids.

Arizona GOP State Rep. Nancy Barto’s “Save Women’s Sports Act” would prohibit trans female student athletes from participating in sports designated as “female,” and would apply at both public and private schools, including colleges.