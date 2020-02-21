Michael Bloomberg didn’t fare terribly well at Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, but to his credit, he did fire off a solid shot at Bernie Sanders for being a millionaire socialist with three houses:

Not gonna lie, it’s refreshing to hear someone call Sanders out for that on national TV. Would’ve been great if it’d been someone in the media, but hey, beggars can’t be choosers, right?

The Nation’s national affairs correspondent Jeet Heer certainly isn’t going to call Bernie out for being a hypocrite, but he’s more than happy to defend Bernie’s honor:

Jeet can’t possibly be stupid enough to have missed the point that badly, can he? We’re willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and say no, and suggest that he’s just going out of his way to defend flaming leftist hypocrisy instead.

