Despite the nastiness of many online Bernie Bros, Keith Ellison doesn’t seem to understand how online Bernie Bros got the reputation for being, well, nasty:

I have never seen @BernieSanders supporters being unusually mean or rude. Can someone send me an example of a “Bernie Bro” being bad. Also, are we holding all candidates responsible for the behavior of some of their supporters? Waiting to hear. — Keith Ellison (@keithellison) February 20, 2020

Can anyone help him out?

Maybe GOP Rep. Steve Scalise can:

I can think of an example. https://t.co/KwuvyYgyGw — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) February 20, 2020

Oh, snap! We felt that one from here.

Yeah… we're going to need a gofundme to buy Keith pallets of lotion for that burn. Pallets. — TheBlaze (@theblaze) February 20, 2020

I think Kieth got nuked from orbit by that tweet pic.twitter.com/OHTIedM9jW — Navyjava5 (@navyjava5) February 20, 2020