Thank goodness for socialists like Bernie Sanders working so hard to fight greed. The best way to fight greed, of course, is by taking stuff from other people.

Bernie Sanders knows this, which is why he’s still running on the promise to stick it to “the billionaire class”:

Together, we are going to end the greed of the billionaire class.

“End the greed” is just another way of saying “taking money we haven’t earned because we want it.”

"End the greed. Take all their money!" https://t.co/TeNl8JoJcB — It's still 2016 apparently (@jtLOL) February 18, 2020

Seems to us that the real greedy ones here are the people whose politics are the politics of envy.

Then we move on to millionaire greed! Oh. Wait. Awwwwwkward! — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) February 18, 2020

I remember when you used to blast millionaires. What changed? Oh, right… — Erik 🇺🇸 (@ERock9) February 18, 2020

I wonder which of your three houses you tweeted this from…🤔 — Brent Allen (@brent_allen94) February 18, 2020

Damn those billionaires providing all those jobs! pic.twitter.com/SWTofXHI5p — ❄️🔫 (@triggerthelibz) February 18, 2020

Who is more greedy: the billionaire who created products and services consumed by millions, who coerced no one, and who employed tens of thousands, or you, a lifelong useless person who sucks off the teat of that billionaire via taxes while declaring your own altruism? https://t.co/0CDQuYJaX4 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 18, 2020

Bernie Sanders seems to be under the impression that he’s a better person than Generic Billionaire because he’s just a mere millionaire who made his money and bought his three houses with a decades-long career in politics (and a bestseller, of course). But the truth is that Bernie Sanders embodies the very greed he claims to be against.

A good place to start would be by addressing the greed inherent in your own position. — 💥 James The Objectivist 💥 (@Scotty_2017) February 18, 2020

You want to end greed, Bernie? Then stop coveting what you haven’t earned.