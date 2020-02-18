Michael Bloomberg’s billions seem to actually be propelling him closer to the head of the Democratic presidential candidate pack. And that’s got a lot of liberals very upset. Liberals like Bloomberg rival Elizabeth Warren:

Warren’s faux “I’m-an-authentic-woman-of-the-people” schtick aside, it’s not unreasonable to say that Bloomberg is attempting to buy his way to the top of the Democratic heap. Buuuut as Ben Shapiro points out, all the liberals criticizing him for it are effectively just projecting:

Bingo. Instead of necessarily using their financial resources to court voters, candidates like Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren are just promising free stuff to everyone. That’s just another way of throwing money around, another way of buying votes. And in a way, it’s worse because it’s not their money to begin with; it’s ours.

