Tom Nichols is an Expert™, which means he never runs out of hot takes to share with the rest of us. Here’s one from yesterday:

Remember, what's dangerous about Trump is not that he'll be a dictator. He's too stupid and incompetent to last long in that role. The key for his enablers is to break down the guardrails for a smarter, more ruthless Trump. Someone, say, like Tom Cotton. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 16, 2020

Wow, Tom. Zing!

I'm starting to think Tom has absolutely no idea how he's going to end a tweet when he starts it. Just churning out Resistance madlibs. There's no other explanation for beginning a tweet "The real problem with Trump is…" and ending with "…Tom Cotton." https://t.co/nEVS1pwCoB — The Partyman (@PartymanRandy) February 17, 2020

That’s certainly a plausible explanation. We’d like to add to it and suggest that Tom’s “just churning out Resistance madlibs” in the hopes that the Resistance will forget that he’s Tom Nichols and used to defend … Tom Cotton. You know, back when Nichols wasn’t trying to get liberals to like him.

The Washington Examiner’s Jerry Dunleavy went back a few years to find some of Nichols’ earlier tweets:

Well played. MT @ThePlumLineGS: Conservatives should make Tom Cotton's letter their new litmus test. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 10, 2015

"You know, Tom Cotton wrote a conservative article about women when he was a college student. So, just like an ayatollah, really." — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 13, 2015

@dontmindifidrew Yes, because no one noticed six years of the utter collapse of US foreign policy until Tom Cotton wrote a letter. #eyeroll — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 14, 2015

@KatzOnEarth No, but enough Dems signing on to make any action veto-proof sure is, and more powerful than any Tom Cotton letter in effect. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 15, 2015

So, the people dumping Tom Cotton memes on social media know that he's already won the election, right? — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) March 16, 2015

@David_Shorr I don't think it's incumbent upon people like Tom Cotton to say anything but "We warned you" as loudly as they like. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 13, 2016

Yes, I'm sure Joni Ernst and Tom Cotton are just itching to do Obama's bidding. You people are nuts. https://t.co/wT9V9qZoEy — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 22, 2016

It’s a man’s prerogative to change his mind, of course. Tom Nichols apparently just changed his according to whichever way the wind was blowing.

“That’s why I’m voting for the guy who will completely shred the constitution, Bernie Sanders. Because I care about guardrails.” https://t.co/NDcN44TadF — RBe (@RBPundit) February 16, 2020

Guess Tom Cotton was just no match for the love and respect of the Resistance. Too bad these days, nobody really respects Tom Nichols. And he tried so hard!