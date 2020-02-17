As Twitchy told you, Stacey Abrams is fully prepared to give up being Georgia Governor* if a Democratic presidential candidate wants her for VP. Because she’s generous like that.

I promise I will vote for the Democratic nominee against Trump, but, to be honest, I’m not excited about any of the male candidates currently running for president. Adding Stacey Abrams as a running mate would make me much more enthusiastic.#TheView pic.twitter.com/MJqoFdqUL9 — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) February 17, 2020

Keith Boykin’s not the only one excited by the prospect of Vice President Stacey Abrams. Debra Messing also thinks it would be great, because not only is Stacey Abrams a fierce feminist warrior, but she’s also “brilliant” and “a moral authority”: