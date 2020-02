Socialist (or communist, really) senator and presidential frontrunner Bernie Sanders is touting his climate crusader cred by plugging “our Green New Deal”:

I make no apologies for proposing the boldest and most aggressive climate proposal with our Green New Deal. This is a climate emergency. https://t.co/aHAjeUeVCo — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) February 13, 2020

That’s nice, Bernie. But you’ve actually got quite a lot to apologize for, including being completely full of it.