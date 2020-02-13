Earlier today, Donald Trump took aim at Michael Bloomberg’s height, because of course:

Not to be outdone, Bloomberg hit back with a Trumpesque response of his own:

Trending

Both guys look pretty silly and petty here, but according to CNN analyst Asha Rangappa, this fight has a clear winner:

“Like a missile,” you guys. Isn’t it “glorious”?

A pretty acute case, by the looks of it.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: